One dead and four injured in shootings

ONE man is dead and four are injured after three shootings on Friday and Saturday - including an incident involving a driver ramming three men before opening fire upon them.
The fatal shooting was at a bar on Village Road, which left a 24-year-old man dead.
Police said that at about 2am, the victim was in an argument with another man. The argument started in the bar then escalated outside, where he was shot multiple times.
The victim was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.
Hours later, at about 4.30am, three men aged 18-20 were on Cooper Terrace, off Kemp Road, when a car was intentionally driven into them and the driver opened fire on them.
The first victim, aged 20, suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and suffered injuries from the collision. The second, also aged 20, suffered gunshot wounds to his face and neck. The third, aged 18, suffered injuries from the collision.
All three men were taken to hospital by private vehicle, where police said they are undergoing treatment. Their current condition was unknown at time of writing.
The vehicle used in the incident was a black, American-model vehicle.
In an incident on Friday, a man was shot near Lazaretto Road off Carmichael Road.
At about 6.40pm, police said the 22-year-old victim was standing outside a bar when a white vehicle pulled up and a man got out and opened fire, shooting the victim in the leg and thigh.
The victim was taken to hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition.
In addition, an armed robbery took place on Friday in the Bacardi Road area. At about 3pm, a lone gunman approached two women outside a house and forced them inside before stealing a cellphone and fleeing the scene.
Anyone who has information about any of these incidents can contact 911, 919 or the Criminal Investigation Department on 502-9991. Anonymous tips can be given through Crime Stoppers on 328-TIPS (8477).
Comments
John 6 hours, 6 minutes ago
Listen to tge ages of these young men being killed or being involved in these incidents of violence. Early twenties, lmid-twenties or mid-twenties. And, as the commissioner and the minister of national security lamented, these people are willing to take anyone who the person they come for is with, when they come for them. There needs to be active and decisive intervention. Maybe to the point of institutionalizing more of the individuals in this age group. Unfortunately our current system dumps young men out onto the streets at 16,17 18 and the streets are responsible for most of them from there onwards. Just last weekend the proprietor of a night spot and who is also the president of an association that represents other similar businesses, raised concern because police were shutting down their establishments because of possible violence. Now it appears that that action is necessary to save lives. And once the ball starts rolling with these shootings, there is retaliation and the danger there is not everyone knows they are a target.
bahamianson 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
And law abiding citizens cannot have a gun , but these crazy unsocialized people can? Also , it was an American model car , so the Japanese cars get a break. After all, it is the bad Chinese or Japanese vehicle that is to blame. It is the gun that shot the people. Blame the gun.
