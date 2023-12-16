One dead and four injured in shootings

ONE man is dead and four are injured after three shootings on Friday and Saturday - including an incident involving a driver ramming three men before opening fire upon them.

The fatal shooting was at a bar on Village Road, which left a 24-year-old man dead.

Police said that at about 2am, the victim was in an argument with another man. The argument started in the bar then escalated outside, where he was shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

Hours later, at about 4.30am, three men aged 18-20 were on Cooper Terrace, off Kemp Road, when a car was intentionally driven into them and the driver opened fire on them.

The first victim, aged 20, suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and suffered injuries from the collision. The second, also aged 20, suffered gunshot wounds to his face and neck. The third, aged 18, suffered injuries from the collision.

All three men were taken to hospital by private vehicle, where police said they are undergoing treatment. Their current condition was unknown at time of writing.

The vehicle used in the incident was a black, American-model vehicle.

In an incident on Friday, a man was shot near Lazaretto Road off Carmichael Road.

At about 6.40pm, police said the 22-year-old victim was standing outside a bar when a white vehicle pulled up and a man got out and opened fire, shooting the victim in the leg and thigh.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition.

In addition, an armed robbery took place on Friday in the Bacardi Road area. At about 3pm, a lone gunman approached two women outside a house and forced them inside before stealing a cellphone and fleeing the scene.

Anyone who has information about any of these incidents can contact 911, 919 or the Criminal Investigation Department on 502-9991. Anonymous tips can be given through Crime Stoppers on 328-TIPS (8477).