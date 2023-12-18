Higgs says PHA will investigate Sandilands woman’s death before ministry follow-up

By LETRE SWEETING

Tribune Staff Reporter

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

AN INVESTIGATION into the death of a woman in Princess Margaret Hospital after being transferred from Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre will be carried out by the Public Hospitals Authority before the Ministry of Health and Wellness has any involvement.

The ministry’s permanent secretary, Colin Higgs, spoke on Friday about recent claims from a family member that Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre failed to tell them about their loved one’s deteriorating health and admittance to PMH, where Charlotte Wilson, 45, died on December 5 without the comfort or awareness of her relatives.

Mr Higgs said the PHA would be investigating the matter, before the ministry gets involved.

“They have to deal with that,” he said. “We have to find out what the issues are, so we can follow up from the ministry’s perspective. But basically, the managing director, I think, in the release, said that she would investigate and she would reach out to the family as well.”

On Thursday, Public Hospitals Authority managing director Aubynette Rolle said she would liaise with PMH and Sandilands to understand what happened before the woman died and “engage personally with the next of kin” if required.

Mr Higgs’ comments on Friday came following the Bahamas National Drug Council’s SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) Pinning Ceremony.

