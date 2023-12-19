Cooper ‘disappointed’ that Ragged Island school not complete

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

EXUMA and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper said he is disappointed that a public school in Ragged Island is incomplete, but expects its completion by Easter.

“In the meantime, we are actively looking for a retired, recently retired teacher or teachers who would wish to reside in Ragged Island over the next few months to provide support for the seven or eight young children who continue to reside in Ragged Island,” he said.

“We’ve already secured commitment from teachers for the end of June, who will move to Ragged Island permanently, live there, and we will rebuild the numbers of the school, which will rebuild the community.”

Mr Cooper also said a clinic on Ragged Island is fully furnished, and a nurse will work there by January 15.

“Whilst we speak of the clinic, the new clinic, which looks really like a hurricane bunker, is well advanced,” he said. “The work I’m pleased is progressing, and we expect that that’s going to be completed towards the end of 2024, but it will not disrupt service to the residents.”