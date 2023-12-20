Bahamas signs joint statement condemning Houthi rebels attacks on Red Sea Shipping

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas signed a joint statement with other countries condemning Houthi rebels in Yemen for their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

The statement was released yesterday by the governments of the United States of America, High Representative Josep Borrell on behalf of the European Union and Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on behalf of NATO and partner nations such as Australia, The Bahamas, Japan, Liberia, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Singapore and Yemen.

“The undersigned condemn Houthi interference with navigational rights and freedoms in the waters around the Arabian Peninsula, particularly the Red Sea,” the statement said. “The numerous attacks originating from Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen, including the December 3 attacks against three commercial vessels in the Southern Red Sea connected to 14 nations, threaten international commerce and maritime security. The Houthi-led seizure of the Galaxy Leader on November 19 and the detention of its 25-member international crew – who remain unjustly detained – is appalling,” the statement said.

“Such behaviour also threatens the movement of food, fuel, humanitarian assistance, and other essential commodities to destinations and populations all over the world. The undersigned further encourages all states to refrain from facilitation or encouragement of the Houthis.

“There is no justification for these attacks, which affect many countries beyond the flags these ships sail under. We again call on the Houthis to release the Galaxy Leader crew and ship immediately and to cease additional attacks on commercial vessels in the region’s vital waterways.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell, explaining The Bahamas’ support of the statement, said yesterday: “The Bahamas has one of the largest ship registries in the world. It is in our interests to protect international shipping.”

The Galaxy Leader is registered in The Bahamas. According to international reports, the vessel’s crew comprises nationals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, The Philippines, Mexico and Romania.

On Tuesday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the creation of a multinational operation to safeguard commerce in the Red Sea in response to the Houthi attacks.