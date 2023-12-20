Christmas tree still half-done

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Only our national Christmas tree doesn’t! Each morning this past week on my drive through town, I convince myself that what should be our beacon of beauty will have been sorted out, but, lo and behold, it still stands half decorated. Are the authorities seriously going to leave our national Christmas tree looking like this?

What an embarrassment this is and what must the tourists think when they walk into Rawson Square? I can’t imagine any other self-respecting country having an unsightly, half-decorated Christmas tree in their main square.

It looks like they either ran out of decorations or put too many on the front. Whatever happened, please can it be rectified before Christmas Day, only six days away? We too deserve and want to see our national Christmas tree stand in splendid beauty.

VICKI LIDDELL

Nassau,

December 19, 2023.