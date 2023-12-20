Number of unregistered daycare facilities has risen since pandemic, says education director

By JADE RUSSELL

EDUCATION Director Dominique McCartney-Russell said unregistered daycare facilities surged after the COVID-19 pandemic –– including one where a dog attacked a child in Grand Bahama last week.

She pledged action to find unregistered facilities and ensure they meet requirements.

The Pre-school and Daycare Council is the regulatory body responsible for the centres. Mrs McCartney-Russell said the council assesses centres’ buildings, staff, curriculum, and environment to see if they are suitable for registration.

“Sometimes, just like what happened recently, you would have an incident, and you become aware that there is an organisation out there that is not registered,” she said. “Because people are opening these businesses sometimes in their homes, and sometimes, they don’t know what to do. And other times they may have issues with the registration process so once we are made aware we always steer them in the direction for registration.”

Mrs McCartney-Russell stressed that the ministry is concerned about the rise in unregistered daycares and pre-schools, emphasising the goal of ensuring children receive a high-quality education in a safe and conducive environment.

“We definitely are beefing up our awareness campaign because we want all potential operators to know that the Pre-school and Daycare Council exists,” she said. “And that not only is it the regulatory body for pre-school and daycare centres, but they are there to support those centres.”

The council helps centres be aware of the operating standards and how to adhere to them so that their businesses can be run effectively.

Mrs McCartney-Russell added that the council is always providing training for centres.

Last week, a one-year-old boy was bitten and injured by a dog in Grand Bahama at an unregistered daycare. The father of the child said he was considering legal action.

The father said both of his child’s legs were injured, with doctors deciding not to perform surgery because of his young age.