Seasonal rush expected at LPIA

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

LYNDEN Pindling International Airport officials urge travellers to pack patience for this weekend, which they expect to be the busiest of the year, surpassing the number of travellers last year.

Anticipating heavy traffic in and around the terminals, Jan Knowles, vice president of marketing and commercial development at Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD), said NAD expects nearly 15,000 passengers to arrive and depart from LPIA tomorrow.

She said that on Friday, NAD expects close to 16,000 passengers.

“These numbers are significantly higher than holiday 2022, and we expect that this trend will continue through the New Year,” she said.

“Similar to the busy summer travel peak where the airport experiences this level of demand, airport stakeholders have scheduled staff and other resources in advance and in accordance with the projected numbers.”

Ms Knowles noted that the airport has returned to its pre-COVID-19 passenger numbers. The airport reported revenue of $108m and net income of $26m in 2023.

“We have surpassed revenues achieved prior to COVID-19,” she said.

She encouraged this weekend’s passengers to check-in three hours before US-bound flights and two hours before international departure flights, except early for morning flights.