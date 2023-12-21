East GB MP and residents call on govt to repair seawall destroyed by Dorian

By DENISE MAYCOCK

KWASI Thompson, MP for East Grand Bahama, has called on the government to restore the seawall in High Rock.

He said it is crucial to protect the lives and property of residents against coastal erosion and flooding.

During recent bad weather, the Bayshore road in High Rock was flooded by seawater due to the severe coastal erosion in the area caused by Hurricane Dorian.

“It is dangerous, and when Dorian came, 17 people lost their lives in this very same area,” Mr Thompson said.

“We want to bring this very important issue to the attention of government and the entire Bahamas. We need to make sure this gets to the attention of the government because this is something that has to be addressed to protect lives.”

Mr Thompson said the FNM government had constructed the seawall in High Rock, but it was destroyed during Dorian.

“We had a by-election in West Grand Bahama recently and what that by-election showed us was that government could move when they want to move. They had an entire Cabinet meeting, and they had all kinds of Cabinet ministers who were here,” he said.

“Well, we in East Grand Bahama need to have this seawall restored. We need to have this protection in place for the people.”

Rueben Roberts, a resident of High Rock and owner of Bishop’s Restaurant, said nothing had been done to restore the seawall in the past four years.

“We are part of The Bahamas, and we pay taxes like everybody else, and nobody has come to our rescue,” he said.

“We had about 10 to 15 homes destroyed with nobody living there right now, and nobody comes to our rescue. It is about time that somebody comes and shows some concern.”

McDonald Cooper, a resident of Freetown, said the government has neglected East Grand Bahama.

He said there is no seawall or proper medical facility in East End.

“As soon as we can have this seawall reconstructed, it would provide security for the families trying to rebuild,” he said. “We would appreciate if the government could step in and do its part because we deserve better.”