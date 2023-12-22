Minister of Health hosts kids Christmas giveaway

HEALTH Minister Dr Michael Darville hosted his annual kids Christmas giveaway on Friday. The Tall Pines MP welcomed parents and children to the event to receive gifts, foods and entertainment.

Many children were seen walking away with big smiles after they were able to receive a special Christmas present.

Dr Darville noted the initiative was important to make sure children in the constituency felt loved and appreciated. The giveback also aided parents who were in need of an extra helping hand.