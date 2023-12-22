So many are still in need

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

DOZENS slept in their cars overnight on Thursday, awaiting food vouchers from the Fox Foundation’s 9th annual Christmas giveback.

Many cars wrapped around the stadium despite the rainy weather as people waited to receive the $50 food voucher near the national stadium.

Adrianna Fox, co-founder of the Fox Foundation, said $350,000 worth of vouchers were given out. She said the giveback is critical because it helps to put food on the table for those who need a helping hand.

“Making people smile is what makes us happy,” she told reporters. “We work hard all year, and this is the time where we take the time out to not make ourselves happy but to make the Bahamian people happy.”

Cars were seen out at the stadium from 3am, even though the giveback started at 8am.

Most food vouchers were given out at the stadium, though some were expected to be given in the Kemp Road area. Ms Fox said residents in Kemp Road could expect gifts for children, hams, turkeys, and other essential vouchers.

The food vouchers can be used at Solomon’s or Cost Right. Those who received the vouchers can use them on whichever item they choose.

Meanwhile, Khandi Gibson, founder and president of Families of All Murder Victims (FOAM), said the demand for people in need this Christmas is overwhelming. She said dozens call each day asking for groceries, money, or a place to stay.

FOAM recently held its Christmas giveback. Ms Gibson said many came out despite the rain because they needed clothing or a hot plate of food.

She said her organisation helps 75 to 100 people monthly. However, she said that the demand for people needing help increased tremendously this Christmas season.

“You have homeless people, domestic violence victims, and people who need groceries or clothing,” she said. “We’re up to the point now where guys have now let go of their pride and now are coming out.”

She said she recently thought of stopping some of her organisation’s services because it was challenging to keep up with expenses. She urged people to make donations so that FOAM can continue to provide housing assistance, buying groceries, and clothing assistance for residents.