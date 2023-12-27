Former FNM MP Floyd Watkins II dead at 73

FORMER parliamentarian Floyd Watkins II died at 73 on December 23.

Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham expressed deep sadness over his death and led tributes to him.

“Floyd was a part of our change team in 1992, as he became the Member of Parliament for Delaporte,” he said.

“He started his career as a customs officer, rising up the ranks, before going on to study law. He was a successful attorney. He was also an accomplished building contractor and businessman.

“A focused and determined individual with multi-faceted talents, Floyd wanted to put those talents to service to his fellow countrymen.

“He is now the eleventh FNM MP from that 1992 team, one-third of our cohort, to have passed away.”

The FNM, in a statement, described Mr Watkins as committed to his community and family.

“His fairness and dedication were unparalleled,” the party said. “While some may know him for his roles as a defence attorney and entrepreneur, to us, he was an esteemed FNM Freedom Fighter.

“His contributions to the ideals of the Free National Movement will always be remembered and cherished.”

Delaporte later became the Killarney constituency.