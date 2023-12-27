Prodigal Sons pull out – Bowleg says group needs to give reason or repay seed money

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

YOUTH, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg said the Prodigal Sons Junkanoo group must provide a decent reason for dropping out of the Boxing Day parade or reimburse the seed money provided by the government.

Mr Bowleg said the group did not immediately explain their action.

“It does raise some concerns,” he said. “I have asked the JCNP chair and the representative of the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture who deals with Junkanoo to investigate and provide me with more information as it relates to their reasoning. I could understand last year when their shack was burned and they lost everything, but this year, I’ve yet to get the reasoning for it.

“These Junkanoo groups cannot just take the seed money and decide they’re not coming. There has to be some responsibility with the government’s funds provided to them. I expect them to provide a decent response and if not say how they will reimburse the government.”

Category A groups like the Prodigal Sons received $30,000 from the $928,500 in seed money the government provided this year.

Eric Knowles, the group leader, did not respond to messages and calls yesterday.

In November, he told The Tribune his group wanted to dazzle attendees after a fire destroyed its shack last year, consuming dozens of drums, costumes and materials.

“You know, when you have a God and a few good friends, we have been able to put things together,” he said. “As a matter of fact, we have completed one-half of our shack. We were able to get BPL to come and turn the lights back on after trying to get it on for quite some time.”