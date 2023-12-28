PM announces changes to Cabinet

Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis has announced the following changes to the Cabinet, effective January 2, 2024:
Myles Laroda is promoted to the office of Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting;
Leon Lundy is promoted to the office of Minister of State in the Office of The Prime Minister;
Kingsley Smith is promoted to serve as Parliamentary Secretary in The Ministry for Grand Bahama.
Comments
ExposedU2C 7 hours, 17 minutes ago
The very chunky Lundy is known in South Andros to be as ............ as they come. LOL
realfreethinker 9 minutes ago
As broke as the country is this asshole is padding the gov payroll? This is madness.
