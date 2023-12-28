0

PM announces changes to Cabinet

PRIME MINISTER PHILIP ‘BRAVE’ DAVIS.

As of Thursday, December 28, 2023

Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis has announced the following changes to the Cabinet, effective January 2, 2024:

Myles Laroda is promoted to the office of Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting;

Leon Lundy is promoted to the office of Minister of State in the Office of The Prime Minister;

Kingsley Smith is promoted to serve as Parliamentary Secretary in The Ministry for Grand Bahama.

Comments

ExposedU2C 7 hours, 17 minutes ago

The very chunky Lundy is known in South Andros to be as ............ as they come. LOL

0

realfreethinker 9 minutes ago

As broke as the country is this asshole is padding the gov payroll? This is madness.

0

