FACE TO FACE: The amazing people of 2023

By FELICITY DARVILLE

I came face to face with some amazing people this year. It has been my pleasure to share their stories and hopefully inspire you, dear readers, to be more, do more, and love more. But the people I really want to highlight as 2023 comes to a close are the ones who may not have made the news - everyday people doing extraordinary things for others. Why are they special? Because their virtues remind us of how important it is to be our best selves every day.

These are not people who were expecting any kind of applause. They just give their best, and by doing so, they create their own little bit of magic in the world - touching others, helping others, and making the world a better place. This is exactly what we need to take our country further, 50 more years and beyond.

We each have a personal responsibility to make it what we want it to be. Fifty and beyond must be shaped by people who have grown up from complaining and bickering, ready to put their just cause into action. Each one of us can choose the path that best suits us. Anywhere we face problems in our country, let us work together to find the solutions.

Fifty years is a critical juncture in a lifespan. It’s the “now or never” phase. Everything that needs to be done, must be done now. Time to grow up and show up.

We are the people chosen to do it. Bahamians are such wonderful people. We have a light and a passion that ignites hearts around the world.

As I conceive our country’s future, I see a bright road ahead. We are maturing as a people. We need that village mindset, the Bahamian way, to return. We need to protect our little ones, do better for the elderly, take the homeless off the streets, talk to our neighbours, increase our health and wealth, and make sure that no one is left behind.

I see you out there every day, looking for no recognition, adding bright colour to the world. People like retired nurse Carlotta Klass, who has dedicated her life to breastfeeding advocacy in The Bahamas. She spent countless hours of her time visiting newborn mothers, helping their baby successfully latch to the breast, setting them up for a lifetime of success. Her home visits, long boyond work hours, at no cost, as well as retired nurse Linelle Thompson, are immeasurable.

People like Alpheus “Hawk” Finlayson and his wife, Dawn, whose love was one for the ages. Their commitment to each other, family and country enriched every minute of their lives. They poured out their hearts to many, and althoigh they both departed this life this year. Their rich legacy lives on.

I think of Governor General Cynthia A Pratt, known all over the world as “Mother”. Her seat at the pinnacle of governance is a testament to the fact that the inner city is filled with gems, waiting to be polished in orded to shine.

There are everyday superstars like coach Denyko Bowles who deserve the praise. He shows up every day for young people with bright dreams of playing professional basketball. He has surmounted painful tragedies, yet he gives selflessly to his sports kids daily.