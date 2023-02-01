Bahamian diplomats safely returned home from Haiti

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the safe return of its diplomatic officers stationed at the Embassy of The Bahamas in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Monday.

The seven diplomatic officers were received by the Director- General of Foreign Affairs Rhoda Jackson.

Last Thursday, Prime Minister Philip Davis ordered an immediate involuntary departure from Haiti of all Bahamian diplomatic personnel out of caution.

“The measure is temporary in light of recent developments which require a corporate security and intelligence assessment and restaging,” the government has said.

It comes after violent protests by residents and some Haitian police over gang killings of police officers in Haiti.

Pictured from left: Weston Saunders, vice-consul; chief petty officer Sherwin Scavella, security attache; Theodore Russell, vice-consul; Captain Godfrey G Rolle, charge d’ Affaires; Danielle Smith, vice-consul; Rhoda Mae Jackson, director-general Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Rochelle Rolle, diplomatic attache; Torrey Forbes, security attache.