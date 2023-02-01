Basketball as national sport

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Information from reliable sources indicates that our government intends introducing Sailing to be the National Sport of The Bahamas, replacing Cricket, that held the position for decades. It is evident, that the supporters are referring to “Sloop Sailing”. Other forms of sailing are no longer prevalent and were never forms of sport in which the majority of our population participated as sailors or spectators. The other forms of sailing were dominated by a small portion of our population. We excelled in the Olympic Games and other World competitions.

Sloop Sailing in The Bahamas is very popular. It is competitive and generates inter-island competition. It encourages socialising among the residents of our islands and during the many regattas it enhances the economies of those islands. The regattas are great for our country and should never be discontinued.

Our sporting history and records places Basketball to be the sport to replace Cricket. It is played by our youth and not so young, males and females in competitions on courts. It is played on roadsides, parks and in backyards where players can be seen practising their shooting skills. We have provided the world with professionals over the decades, who continue to excel in the NBA, Europe and Asians countries. We have excelled in Track and Field, but by comparison the numbers involved in Basketball are greater, than those involved in Track and Field.

The regular publicity generated by our basketball players in the NBA for our country must be an asset to our tourism promotion. It is disappointing to me, that our basketball association, its executives, prominent players, professionals and sportswriters have not seen fit to challenge the naming of Sailing as our national sport.

It is not too late to begin canvassing for Basketball to be named the National Sport of The Bahamas. Basketball competitions in our schools (boys and girls) are very competitive and of a high standard. We have performed at a high standard in regional competitions.

PAUL THOMPSON Sr

Nassau,

January, 2023.