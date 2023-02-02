Bipartisan support as debate begins on new Nurses and Midwives bill

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

MEMBERS of Parliament yesterday began debating the Nurses and Midwives Bill (2022) which, once enacted, will repeal the Nurses and Midwives Act (1971) and expand the nursing and midwifery practice in the country.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville, who led debate on the legislation in Parliament, said the bill is for the advancement of the nearly 1,700 nurses and 200 midwives across the public and private health care sector.

“This new Nurses and Midwives Bill is a clear demonstration of our support for nurses in The Bahamas,” he said. “We must be mindful that nurses complete a rigorous training programme and undergo theoretical and practical assessments to ascertain their level of competency.

“They have, therefore, earned the right to expand their scope of practice and we are committed to making that happen.”

The legislation was first introduced in Parliament in May, but was revised after consultation.

Yesterday, Dr Darville told parliamentarians that the primary aim of the bill is to bring a higher level of focus to the way that nursing is practised in The Bahamas.

“It speaks specifically to the various categories of nurses and the need for continuous training, regulation, and preservation of the standards of the profession,” the health minister continued.

“Madam Speaker, this bill gives interpretation to terms such as licensed practical nurse, nurse intern, a new category of nurses known as the advanced practice nurse, nurse practitioner and other terms that are necessary in order to reference the role of the nurse in our modern society.

“It also goes into detail explaining the meaning of ‘practice of nursing, practice of midwifery’ and the relevant competency skills and other roles and functions within each scope of practice.”

Under the new bill, the Nursing Council will consult with the minister to develop codes of conduct for nursing personnel, standards and monitor systems relating to the qualifications, education, training and practice of nursing and midwifery.

The body will also determine continuing professional development for nurses.

“It is important to emphasise here that continuing professional development is very important in any health profession because it ensures sustained proficiency in and enhances skills to safeguard the quality of care delivered,” the minister added.

“It also helps in advancing careers as continuous and ongoing learning results in superior professional growth.”

Dr Darville said under the current law, the council and the registrar were required to deal with the enrolment of licensed practical nurses and registered midwives and make provisions for yearly licensing for practising professionals, among other things.

However, he said during the pandemic, officials learned that there may be times when all hands are needed on deck like a graduate nurse or an intern who has not yet completed the requirements for a licensed or registered nurse.

“In such instances the bill provides for the granting of a letter of authorisation to practise with further criteria, stipulations and safeguards given by the Council,” he added.

In addition to this, the new legislation also addresses the code of conduct in the profession and Dr Darville was clear that misconduct will not be tolerated.

This comes when public outrage was ignited last month after the death of Kenise Darville, who went live on Facebook days before her death.

The distraught mother of three claimed that she experienced negligence and poor healthcare at PMH.

News of her death prompted other persons to share their alleged bad experiences at the hospital.

“Nurses are admonished to adhere to the code of ethics. It is important that we continue to uphold the nursing profession at a high standard, where professionalism is expected at all times,” the health minister continued.

“Madame Speaker, it is of the utmost importance that nurses maintain their licences and remain in good standing with the Council. There may be occasions when a complaint, a statement of dissatisfaction or grievance alleging misconduct or professional misconduct is levelled by a member of the public to the Council against unlicensed assistive personnel, a nurse intern, a licensed practical nurse, a registered nurse, a midwife or an advanced practice nurse.

“In such circumstances, the bill requires that the Registrar notify the person of the nature of the complaint and request a written explanation or representation of the complaint, thus commencing the process of investigation and further determination by the Council.”

Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard said the opposition supported the bill which they believe would greatly benefit nurses.

However, he was also clear that the government should not boast or take credit for a bill that he said was long overdue and “30 years in the making.”

“Madame Speaker, as you talk to the nurses, they will tell you, it’s been thirty years in the making. That’s why I always find it so sadly humorous when we come in here and beat up the table and beat up our chest as if we’ve done something incredible when the truth is, we are overdue,” Mr Pintard added.

He also said that while passing the bill was important, “if we don’t improve the infrastructure and ecosystem, this will be a small step in the right direction.”