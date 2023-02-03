Man bailed on firearm, ammunition charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $10,000 bail in court on Friday after being accused of being found by police with a loaded gun.

Jefferson Louis, 31, faced Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

It is alleged that February 2, officers arrested Louis after he was found with a grey and gold 9mm D’usse pistol with serial number erased. The confiscated weapon is said to have had 19 unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition.

In court the accused pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was granted $10,000 bail and is expected to sign in at Quakoo Street Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 7pm. The accused is also to be fitted with an electronic monitoring device and must abide by a 9pm to 7am residential curfew.

Louis’s trial is expected to begin on March 8.

In a separate case, a man was granted bail after being accused of stealing $3,000 worth of conch from the Montagu ramp last month.

Sean Dorsett, 43, appeared before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on a charge of stealing.

It is alleged that on January 26 at the Montagu ramp the accused stole an estimated $3,000 worth of conch.

In court the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was granted $3,000 bail with one or two sureties. As a condition of his bail he is to sign in at the East Street South Police Station every Wednesday by 6pm.

Dorsett’s trial is set for April 5.