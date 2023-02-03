Man charged with sexually assaulting 10-year-old niece

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 38-year-old man was sent to prison on Friday after being charged with sexually assaulting his 10-year-old niece last month.

The accused, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the child, stood before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on a charge of incest.

It is alleged that on January 29 in New Providence, the accused had unlawful sexual intercourse with his sister’s child.

Due to the nature of the offence, the accused was not required to enter a plea at this time. He was informed that the matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The magistrate further told him that while she lacked the jurisdiction to grant him bail, he had the right to apply for it through the higher court.

Until bail is granted to him, the accused will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The accused in this matter is expected to be served his VBI on May 17.