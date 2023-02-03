Three charged in connection with Andros armed robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THREE men were sent to prison on Friday in connection with the armed mugging last month of a businessman in Andros when over $10,000 in cash and a cheque was stolen.

Tito Newton, 33, Eddrico Colebrook, 31, and Solomon Fowler, 40, all from Andros, stood before Magistrate Samuel McKinney. There Newton and Colebrook faced charges of armed robbery and receiving while all three accused faced a charge of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

It is alleged that on January 28, while being armed with a handgun, the accused robbed Joshua Zimmerman of $8,600 in cash as well as a cheque made out in the amount of $1,492.

As this is an indictable offence, none of the accused was required to enter a plea in court. They were informed that their matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

While the accused were denied bail at this time they were told by the magistrate of their right to apply for it through the higher court.

They were sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and will receive their VBIs on April 11.