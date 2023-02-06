Two dead after separate shootings

Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that have left two men dead.

The first incident reportedly occurred around 9pm on Sunday on Baillou Hill Road South in the area of South Beach.

Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered the body of a male clad in a white t-shirt and black pants with gunshot injuries to the body.

The victim is believed to be in his early 20s.

In the second incident, also on Sunday, the body of a 39-year-old man was discovered in Gambier Heights shortly after 11pm.

Police said the circumstances surrounding this incident are unknown at present.

According to reports, when police arrived on the scene, they discovered the Flamingo Gardens resident lying outside a business establishment with multiple gunshot injuries.

Police are actively investigating both incidents and are appealing to members of the public who may have information to assist them.