Centreville crime watch receives car from MP

CENTREVILLE MP Jomo Campbell, along with corporate partners, donated a new neighborhood watch vehicle to The Bahamas National Neighborhood Watch Council (NNWC) of Centreville.

At the donation held at Bahamas Bus and Truck yesterday, Mr Campbell said the vehicle is the realisation of a campaign promise.

He thanked corporate partners Bahamas Bus and Truck and Modernistic Garden and Pet Supply for “stepping up to plate “in the fight against crime.

“It’s a proud day for me, as the Member of Parliament for Centreville because it’s the realisation of a campaign promise comes through in the form of partnering with corperate Centreville and the corporate Bahamas at large,” he said yesterday.

He added: “I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you for stepping up to the plate for hearing our vision for buying into our vision and for on this day bringing our vision into reality.”

The State Legal Affairs Minister also noted that the vehicle serves as a “big step” towards building better neighbourhoods, which would ultimately contribute to a better country.

He noted that along with crime watch initiatives, the vehicle will be also served to assist with neighbourhood and social development.

Superintendent Darvy Pratt, the officer in charge of community policing services, said there was no better time for the donation, adding that crime fighting tacks are a team effort.

While acknowledging the importance of the donation, he also reminded Centreville’s NNWC community leaders of their role, saying to seek the assistance of the police before putting themselves in harm’s way.

As a member of the community for 60 years, the Bahamas Bus and Truck general manager said the company is grateful to assist in giving back to the community.

“It’s a wonderful community (Centreville), but like other communities do have your challenges,” Ben Albury said.

“And, you know, the minister (Jomo Campbell) has been very helpful with us as far as, you know, we do have incidents or optics in the neighbourhood and he’s somebody to reach out to and speak with.

“He’s always happy to try and address that for us. So, when the opportunity came up for us to give something back to the community and assist with the efforts, we’re very happy to do so.”

Keno Wong, chairman of NNW and Centreville’s NNWC community leaders, also attended the donation yesterday.