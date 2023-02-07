Community helps mother find missing daughter

RESCUERS are launching a search tonight for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since January 30.

Shiloh Saunders was last seen wearing her orange and beige school uniform on that day.

She is 5ft 7in tall and efforts to find her so far have been unsuccessful, with her mother urging her to “just come home”.

A search is being held tonight in the Palm Breeze Drive area by the Storm Intercept Weather Network and the National Neighbourhood Watch Council.

Anyone wishing to join the search can meet at Palm Breeze Food Store, Palm Breeze Drive, New Providence, at 5 o’clock tonight.

If anyone has any information, they can also contact 431-5507 or 810-8059, or contact police on 9111 or 919, the criminal investigation department on 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers on 328-TIPS(8477).