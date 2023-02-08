Freeport man granted $9k bail on harbouring criminal charge

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A FREEPORT man was this week charged with harbouring a criminal in a case before the Freeport Magistrate’s Court.

Gregory Munroe, 59, of 25 Trade Winds, South Bahamia, pleaded not guilty to the charge of harbouring a criminal.

He was granted $9,000 bail with three sureties, and the matter was adjourned to Thursday, February 16.

In other court matters, Kevin Mitchell, 40, of Sweetings Cay, was charged with witness tampering.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted $10,000 bail, with one surety.

Mitchell was ordered to be outfitted with an electronic monitoring device and is required to sign in at the Central Police Station every Monday between the hours of 6am and 6pm.

The matter was adjourned to Monday, April 3.