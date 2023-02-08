0

Missing 16-year-old found safe after community search

As of Wednesday, February 8, 2023

photo

FLYERS being handed out last night in the search effort. Photos: Moise Amisial

photo

MP for Southern Shores Leroy Major and Craig Lowe, Head of SI Weather Network and resident of Palm Breeze, canvassed the neighbourhood helping to find the missing teenager.

A MISSING girl has been found after a search party canvassed the Palm Breeze Drive area last night.

A team of about 50 people took part in the search for 16-year-old Shiloh Saunders, organised by Storm Intercept Weather Network and the National Neighbourhood Watch Council.

The team issued flyers to people and she was recognised by people in the neighbourhood. She was said to appear in good condition last night.

Comments

moncurcool 2 hours, 32 minutes ago

So where was she found? Was she with someone over 18 she should not have been with? Was she really missing? A whole lot of questions are left unanswered.

0

stillwaters 1 hour, 42 minutes ago

These young girls are never missing, just shacked up and getting their groove on. Say found safe.....suck teet

1

