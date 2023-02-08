New nurses leader seeks a rebrand

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE NEWLY-elected president of the Bahamas Nurses Union, Muriel Lightbourn, is determined to rebrand the union, despite tensions over the previous administration.

In an interview with this newspaper yesterday, Ms Lightbourn voiced her plan for the upcoming term, saying that the union must reflect the principles and morals implemented during its inception.

“I just wanted to make a change,” she said yesterday. “With our union, when it was first created, we had a mandate to make it that all nurses would benefit from our union, one way or the other and, lately, that has not been the case.”

She was contacted by this newspaper yesterday after reports surfaced that there was tension brewing among members following the release of last month’s election results.

The Tribune understands some nurses had been disgruntled under former president Amancha Williams’ leadership, claiming she was “unfit” to serve in the post as little had been done to advance the union and members.

Nurses went to the polls on January 19 to vote for new leadership within the union.

Despite declining to comment on the matter, Nurse Lightbourn acknowledged concerns, saying candidates have a right to file complaints. However, she insisted it is her goal to bridge the gap between union members, narrowing in on Family Island members.

“I want to make sure that this administration and myself in particular are more open, we want to communicate with our nurses, we want them to know, and especially our nurses in the family of islands,” she told this newspaper yesterday.

“We want them and we need them to know that they are part of this union, and, even though they may be apart from us, you know, geographically, we are still one.”

When asked how she expects to rebrand, Nurse Lightbourn said that her administration intends to be inclusive to ensure that all decisions are made in the “best interest” of members.

“This administration, we promise our nurses that we are going to be inclusive,” she told The Tribune yesterday.

“They’re (nurses) going to have a part, they’re going to be able to sit to the table.

“We promised them that we’re going to communicate with them (nurses), so we need to know what is going on with them.

Nurse Lightbourn continued: “When we sit down with our stakeholders and those persons that we have to negotiate with on their behalf, we’re not going on what we feel, or what we think we want them to have, we’re going on what they need.”

Additionally, she wanted to assure the public that the union is open to critique and feedback, as public opinion is crucial for growth and advancement. Ms Lightbourn said the union is focused on retaining nurses as many nurses are departing the profession.

“Our main focus is on retaining our nurses, you know,” she said yesterday.

“We have a lot of nurses, they’re leaving, some of them, you know, not all of them are going to the States or Canada, some of them are just leaving the profession.

“So, we want to be able to retain those nurses and recruit nurses and into our profession, and that’s our main goal.”