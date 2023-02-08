Shining a light so criminals cannot hide

By JADE RUSSELL

IN AN effort to curb crime, the Royal Bahamas Police Force partnered up with Bahamas Power & Light to improve the source of light throughout communities in New Providence.

The initiative aims to restore and improve the street lights in areas that are considered “hotspots” in terms of violence.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings spoke to reporters yesterday during a ride-along that showed areas where street lights have been improved since the initiative started last November.

CSP Skippings said 95 percent of New Providence has benefited from the initiative, adding that BPL has done work throughout the island to enhance lighting.

“As indicated earlier, 95% of the country has now benefited from these new lights, it is an ongoing initiative that’s going to continue. It’s not just a one-time, and it’s going to be consistent. If one light is blown, the next day, the intention is to change it so that we keep the area well-lit, to push the criminal element out. Wherever there is light, criminals cannot hide,” CSP Skippings said.

She added: “And so that’s the whole concept behind what is happening right now. And it’s going to take the partnership of not just the police, but we have all of the agencies have to play a critical role in fighting crime. BPL has come on board, they have met with our senior team, and they’ve identified the hotspots. And all of the hotspots right now have been outfitted with the new lamps.”

The initiative is ongoing as the partnership aims to upgrade street lighting within communities, especially those that lack the needed light features.

“This is just the first of many initiatives that you’re going to see with partnerships from (the) corporate Bahamas. And from all of the private sectors more is yet to come. And so to those criminals, there’s no more hiding spots for you,” CSP Skippings said.