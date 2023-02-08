Two GB men denied bail on separate counts of sex crimes

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A GRAND Bahama man was charged in Freeport’s Magistrate’s court on Tuesday with rape and causing harm.

Herman Major, 35, of Holmes Rock, West Grand Bahama, appeared before Magistrate Simone Brown in the Eight Mile Rock Magistrate Court.

It is alleged that on January 30 while at Deadman’s Reef, the accused sexually assaulted and attacked a 23-year-old woman.

He was not required to plead to the charges. Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until May 3.

In the second incident, Joshua Oliver, 31, of Coral Gardens, Freeport, was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse and burglary.

He appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson in Court One.

It is alleged that on January 31, at Freeport, the accused burglarised a residence and sexually assaulted a female juvenile.

Oliver was not required to plead to the charges and was denied bail. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until April 26.