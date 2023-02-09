Board games donated to university

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE GB Chapter of the University of the Bahamas Alumni Association this week presented board games to the UB North campus, in Freeport.

Aurelia Pinder, chapter president, said one of the goals of the association is to raise funds to outfit the future recreation centre at UB’s new downtown location.

“The GB Chapter was excited to hear about the future move to a downtown location, and from our own experiences at UB, knew that the key to a great college experience is having a balance between coursework and leisure,” she said.

“Our ultimate goal is to raise enough donations to outfit the future recreation centre, but when we heard Campus Life was looking to purchase board games to resume some campus life activities, we just had to step in and help the cause.”

The GB Chapter donated two game tables, Dominoes, Uno, Jenga, Checkers, Cornhole toss, and Connect Four.

Ms Pinder said their goal in the next cycle is to get more board games, and one day when the campus is move-in ready, some larger items such as a pool table, air hockey, and table tennis.