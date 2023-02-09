HOUSE HALTED BY FNM PROTEST: Speaker suspends business as MPs chant ‘answer the questions'

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE House of Assembly was suspended yesterday morning after a screaming match erupted when Opposition Leader Michael Pintard chastised the government for avoiding the question and answer period in Parliament.

Shortly after House proceedings began, Mr Pintard questioned government MPs whether they intended to honour its commitment to allow for question time.

However, Obie Wilchcome, who is leader of government business in the House of Assembly, told parliamentarians he had informed Mr Pintard that the government intended to lay several bills and adjourn proceedings until February 20.

He said when they returned on that date, the government would answer questions posed by the opposition.

However, Mr Pintard did not accept this explanation yesterday, saying he was assured that Parliament would proceed with question time during Wednesday’s sitting.

“Madame Speaker, we had missed numerous Wednesdays. We have no idea what will happen on the 20th. We believe that it is inappropriate that we are unable to get the government to live up to its word,” Mr Pintard said.

“We are not prepared to accept what the member has said. Let’s do the people’s work.”

The House of Assembly Rule 39 (2) states that unless the House determines otherwise, the House shall proceed, on the second Wednesday in each month, with the agenda that allows for question time.

However, governing parties have traditionally proceeded with their own agenda, thus not making time for the question period.

The Minnis administration was often criticised for their failure to observe question time when they were in office.

Yesterday, Mr Pintard said the Davis administration liked to throw in others face what previous administrations had done, but noted that they appeared to have “one rule” for them and another for everyone else.

Mr Wilchcombe again sought to reassure the opposition that they intended to honour its commitment.

But Mr Pintard did not let up on his attack and told government MPs: “Why are you wasting our time?”

Some government parliamentarians, such as Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell, then started shouting across the House floor and yelling “boo” at the opposition who responded.

House Speaker Patricia Deveaux was forced to intervene and eventually rose to her feet to try to bring order to the House; however, parliamentarians seated on both sides ignored her and continued to argue.

This prompted Speaker Deveaux to suspend the House for about ten minutes.

She warned: “When I get back, this House better be in order.”

But, when House resumed, members of the opposition continued their attacks, chanting “answer the questions” while standing on their feet.

As their chants rang out, some opposition members banged on the table.

Their behaviour did not stop House proceedings as government MPs sought to ignore them and even laid several bills in Parliament.

However, reporters seated in the gallery were unable to hear what was being put on the table because of the loud chants and noises.

Several minutes later, the House was suspended to February 20.

Following yesterday’s heated session, FNM MPs held a press conference outside Parliament to express their displeasure over what had transpired during Wednesday’s sitting.

“We are sick and tired of this government ducking the second Wednesday, but more importantly having given their word, going back on their word,” Mr Pintard said.

“It is required in the procedures in the parliament that we have a second Wednesday where the opposition can ask the questions and they should give a full and complete answer.”

“They have avoided this. Many times, they would say they get back to you and they don’t get back to you, but more importantly, we are not spending the quality time in the Parliament addressing crisis issues that the country face at the moment.”

“They intentionally avoid this particular time.”

FNM deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright echoed similar comments, pledging that the opposition will continue to stand up and speak out on behalf of the Bahamian people.

“We are telling the government today that we will not go along with this,” he added.

“We will speak up for the Bahamian people. We have an illegal immigration crisis that the government needs to talk about. There are so many issues affecting the Bahamian people and we are going to stand up.”

The FNM has placed more than 30 questions on the House of Assemly’s agenda for the Davis administration to answer.

Some of the questions are related to the rollout of Freedom of Information Act, the affairs of Bahamas Power and Light, projects in the Ministry of Housing, among other things.

The FNM also held a special meeting last night, updating their supporters over what happened.

They also continued their criticisms, saying the government has failed to consult with the opposition.