Junior Junkanoo back on Bay Street today

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

JUNIOR Junkanoo finally makes its return to Bay Street today - with Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg yesterday confident over preparations for the event.

The Junior Junkanoo parade will be held at 6pm today on Bay Street after a more than two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 12-13 schools are expected to participate in the parade, according to Mr Bowleg.

Mr Bowleg told reporters the number of schools participating was smaller than hoped, but said preparations for the parade were going well.

“Preparations are going pretty well. I think things are going to start on time at 6pm. We (are) happy to know that we got a little increase in the schools that will be participating, not as much as we would have wanted. But again, we know after the two years hiatus some of the principals are more focused on the kids getting back in the classroom.”

He added: “So we understand that, but we’re going to move forward and we hope that we have a wonderful parade and then next year we’ll continue to increase it for what we want it to be.”

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings on Tuesday said security measures will be in place for Junior Junkanoo to ensure safety for those attending. “The same safety precautions that the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force that we had in place for the Boxing Day Parade and the New Year’s parade, those same security measures are going to be in place for the Junior Junkanoo parade.”

“And so family members can feel comfortable, they can feel safe to know that they can come to Junior Junkanoo with their family, knowing full well that there will be adequate security in place,” CSP Skippings said.

She warned persons who have “criminal intent” that violence will not be tolerated at the parade.

In terms of road closures, CSP Skippings said at 4.30pm today road closures will commence, adding motorists should start making plans for alternate routes.

“Persons travelling east along Bay Street, you will be diverted onto Frederick Street South.”

She explained motorists will be diverted in order for them to enter the eastern parts of New Providence.

“So, what we’re asking persons to do now, realising that Junior Junkanoo is coming up we’re asking you to start making plans now for your alternate routes. If you don’t have to be in that area around that time commencing at 4.30pm then do not come,” she added.

In December, Mr Bowleg officially launched the start of the 2022/23 Junkanoo season after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

He said the ministry has expended over $2m in resources to ensure the effective delivery of Junkanoo parades around the country.

“The National Junkanoo Committee has assisted us in ensuring the Family Islands’ groups are back on stream and the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence has worked faithfully to ensure that the groups here in New Providence are present for this inaugural Junkanoo parade season on the heels of the COVID pandemic,” Mr Bowleg said at a press conference at his ministry.

The initial date for Junior Junkanoo in New Providence was scheduled for January 26.