Man in custody in connection with death threats to Prime Minister

A 58-year-old male resident of Carmichael Road is in custody being questioned in connection to last week’s death threats made against Prime Minister Phillip Davis, according to police.

In a statement released Thursday, police said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday and added that investigations are continuing.

His arrest comes less than a week after the Prime Minister’s office received two anonymous calls from someone who threatened to kill Mr Davis.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said during an emergency press conference last Friday that the caller was believed to be a male.

“Both calls came in, one right after the other about 15 minutes apart, threatening to kill the nation’s leader,” Commissioner Fernander said at the time.

“We, as Bahamians, it shouldn’t happen. When you’re talking about threatening the nation’s leader and we as Bahamians, how we got to this level in threatening individuals and you can go beyond the prime minister and individuals and we take this very seriously.”

But, despite the incident, Prime Minister Davis has continued in his duties – though under tighter security.

Earlier this week, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he believed Mr Davis’ reaction to recent death threats was an “overkill".

Dr Minnis argued that every former Prime Minister has been threatened at some point, adding he has never seen others take on such intense security measures like Mr Davis.

In response to the former prime minister, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe told reporters Tuesday: “I don’t know what he (Dr Minnis) means. Anybody who makes a threat of death, it’s investigated by the police. Whether you’re the Prime Minister or somebody from Kemp Road.”

"If someone threatens you with death, and you make a complaint the police will investigate.”