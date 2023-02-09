Mitchell: FNM behaviour disgraceful

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party chairman and Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell yesterday berated the opposition for their behaviour in the House of Assembly, saying it was “nothing short of disgraceful”.

“The party is proud of the performance in the House of Assembly of the Speaker Patricia Deveaux today (Wednesday) in the face of the unprovoked, intemperate actions of the Leader of the Opposition and his colleagues today,” Mr Mitchell said in a statement yesterday.

“The performance of the Opposition today (Wednesday) was nothing short of disgraceful, interrupting the people’s business.”

Mr Mitchell’s comments were in response to Wednesday’s heated session, which saw FNM leader Michael Pintard lash out at the government for failing to allow question time in Parliament.

The episode prompted House Speaker Patricia Deveaux to suspend the House for several minutes.

However, when the House resumed, members of the opposition continued their attacks, chanting “answer the questions”.

Despite their chants, Speaker Deveaux allowed proceedings to continue and ultimately adjourned the House minutes later.

Yesterday, Mr Mitchell congratulated the House Speaker for allowing the work of the House to continue.

“We can see a con job when it is coming a mile down the road. The great actor Michael Pintard was trying once again for the Academy Awards, but unfortunately for him, the time for nominations was closed,” the minister added.

“He was the only one that didn’t know it. He led his unsuspecting colleagues down the garden path. We keep advising him that the PLP is not his concern, but to look over his shoulder at the missing former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis who was having nothing of this morning’s tomfoolery.”

Minister Mitchell continued: “The PLP is determined to carry on the people’s business: that of the peace and good order in The Bahamas. Congratulations, Madam Speaker. The work of the House carried on despite the phony noise in the market by the FNM members.”

The House of Assembly Rule 39 (2) states that unless the House determines otherwise, the House shall proceed, on the second Wednesday in each month, with the agenda that allows for question time.

However, governing parties have traditionally proceeded with their own agenda, thus not making time for the question period.