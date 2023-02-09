Residents welcome move to improve street lights

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FRANKLIN McMinns, a resident of Bain Town, says he feels safer as a result of The Royal Bahamas Police Force’s partnership with Bahamas Power & Light that aims to improve streetlights throughout the community to combat crime.

The objective of the initiative is to change, improve, and restore streetlights throughout the capital, especially in “hotspot” areas in terms of violence.

“I’m very happy to see that y’all bringing in BPL to improve some more lighting in the area,” McMinns told reporters during a police tour of communities that received light fixtures.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings spoke to reporters on Tuesday during the tour. She said over the past months RBDF partnered with BPL, and Walker’s Industries Limited to provide improved lighting in New Providence.

Since the initiative started, CSP Skippings revealed that there has been a reduction in crime.

“Due to the lighting that is now in place. It has significantly impacted crime and the reduction of crime. Because of the lighting, criminals can no longer hide in those dark places where they usually would hide,” she said.

Chief Superintendent Anthony Rolle added that 95 percent of the streetlights have been changed in New Providence, saying it has benefited in the fight against crime.

CSP Rolle said: “Wherever there’s a streetlight in New Providence, we look to change them out. Either there are poles that have lights that are malfunctional or not working at all. And there are areas where there’s no light at all. So, they are looking to change them out. At present they have changed up to 95 percent of the island of New Providence, and I think they seek to go to the Family Island as well.”

For his part, Keno Wong, chairman of The Bahamas National Neighborhood Watch Council, said they assisted the police by identifying “dark spots” communities in need of better streetlights.

“We do realise that safer and better communities must be lit in order to combat the crime that we have in our country. And ever since this initiative has taken place, we have noticed the reducing crime in certain communities,” Mr Wong said.

He added: “The Bahamas National Neighborhood Watch council was truly enlightened, to be a part, to really tell the police where these dark spots are so that we can have better lighting for our communities.”

A worker of Walker’s Industries Limited also shared gratitude to be a part of the initiative.

The initiative which started in November is ongoing as the partnership aims to provide and enhance streetlights throughout New Providence.

During the police drive along areas such as Bain Town, The Grove, and Yellow Elder had improvements in its streetlights.