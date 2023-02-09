Seven passengers evacuated after M/V Legacy runs aground

SEVEN passengers had to be evacuated from the M/V Legacy yesterday afternoon after the mailboat ran aground in waters near Egg Island, Eleuthera.

Crew members are said to still be on board and expected to be evacuated later this afternoon, this newspaper was told.



The boat was en route to Marsh Harbour, Abaco, and was reportedly carrying heavy cargo on board.

Spanish Wells chief councillor Robert Roberts confirmed the incident when contacted by The Tribune today.

“Yesterday afternoon, around 2:30, we were able to take the passengers off - seven of them and they were brought in and transported to Abaco which is where they were going initially,” he said.

“The crew because of where she is, we can’t get to the boat until tide is really low. The crew will be evacuated this afternoon until 3pm.”



He said the ship is loaded with vehicles and containers on board, adding “she is pretty loaded”.

In a statement posted on Facebook today, Dean’s Shipping Company said of the incident: “In an unfortunate turn of events, the M/V Legacy ran aground en route to Marsh Harbour, Abaco on Wednesday, February.”

“The call was made to wait until high tide to determine if the vessel could be dislodged through its own propulsion. Unfortunately, this was not the case.”

“The assistance of a tug has been enlisted, and an attempt will be made to remove the vessel at next high tide.”



More details to follow.