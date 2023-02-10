BREAKING NEWS: Govt wins shanty town court ruling

The government is no longer restrained from evicting residents from shanty town land or disconnecting utilities after a ruling by Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson on Friday.
The ruling, which Justice Grant-Thompson called a "matter of national importance", followed a previous injunction preventing the government from continuing the demolition of shanty town communities in Abaco, and later extended to New Providence.
At court on Friday, she ruled that the government's service of eviction notices was not unlawful, and the injunction was discharged.
The government may now resume demolitions and evictions.
With regard to shanty towns in Nassau, however, she ruled that before any demolition of structures can take place, the government must prove a risk to public health to the court first.
The judge also told relevant parties of their right to appeal.
stillwaters 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
This woman is public enemy #1. She is a clear and present danger to the security of Bahamians.
Sickened 43 minutes ago
Does she not know that shiting in a hole connected to our aquifers, that many then source for drinking water, bathing and farming, is not healthy? Or do shanty town dwellers not shit and piss?
sheeprunner12 39 minutes ago
But .............. wasn't she the same Judge who stopped the FNM from demolishing the Abaco shanty towns????????
So .......... Brave and his lawyers used her to frustrate the FNM in 2018 ..... and now he uses her to get his way with this national/political mess.
These PLP politicians are not governing this country in the best interest of its citizens.
moncurcool 11 minutes ago
So true
I am trying to figure out how is it now a matter of national importance. Was it not a matter of national importance when this first came to her?
This reminds me of the BahaMar situation.
