BREAKING NEWS: Govt wins shanty town court ruling

The government is no longer restrained from evicting residents from shanty town land or disconnecting utilities after a ruling by Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson on Friday.

The ruling, which Justice Grant-Thompson called a "matter of national importance", followed a previous injunction preventing the government from continuing the demolition of shanty town communities in Abaco, and later extended to New Providence.

At court on Friday, she ruled that the government's service of eviction notices was not unlawful, and the injunction was discharged.

The government may now resume demolitions and evictions.

With regard to shanty towns in Nassau, however, she ruled that before any demolition of structures can take place, the government must prove a risk to public health to the court first.

The judge also told relevant parties of their right to appeal.