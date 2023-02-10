GB Junior Junkanoo postponed due to inclement weather

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture has announced that the 2023 Grand Bahama Junior Junkanoo Parade has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The parade - which was scheduled for Saturday - has been set for Thursday, February 16, at 5.30pm in downtown Freeport.

Monique Leary, cultural affairs officer, advised that all tickets sold will be honoured on the new date.

She said there are some 24 schools participating, from pre-school to primary, junior high and senior high schools.

“They have been preparing and working extremely hard to put a wonderful presentation for the community of GB,” Ms Leary said.

She is asking the merchants and businesses in the downtown area to bear with the schools as they prepare for the parade.

“We want the business community to have a patience with the schools setting up and preparing themselves as this is the first time it is happening on a Thursday on a regular business day.

“People may ask why on a Thursday, but we have students in our school system that are Seventh Day Adventist, and we want to respect their religion,” she explained.

She also noted that Friday was not good either because it is a busy day for banking and most businesses operate late in the evening, rather than on Thursday.

Chief Superintendent Brian Rolle, second in charge of the GB district, said the Royal Bahamas Police Force will be out in full force covering all areas of the parade.

“The RBPF wishes to welcome community of GB back to Junior Junkanoo," he said. "Our responsibility is to ensure this parade is safe from criminal activities and that participants and spectators have a wonderful parade.”

He warned that persons with “nefarious motives” should stay away. “(The parade) has been designated a ‘zero tolerance crime zone', so if you commit an offence, you will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Chief Supt Rolle also said the entire parade has been deemed a no alcohol zone.

The police command centre will be located in the Kipling Building on McKenzie Street.

Supt Alphonso Pinder, officer in charge of the Traffic Division in Grand Bahama, said road closures will take effect from 3pm on Thursday until midnight.

The roads that will be closed are East Mall Drive between Adventurers Way and Explorers Way; Pioneers Way between East Atlantic and West Atlantic Drives; Kipling Lane between McKenzie Street and East Mall Drive; McKenzie Street between Adventurers Ways and Pioneers Way; and West Mall Drive between Adventurers Way and Pioneers Way.

Mr Pinder advised motorists travelling in these areas to drive with extreme caution and care.

“A number of our children will be participating and we would like for this event to go smoothly without any incident,” he said.