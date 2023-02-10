Man shot dead on West Bay Street

By Earyel Bowleg

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN, believed to be a Dominican national, was shot dead on Friday morning as he entered his vehicle.

Police press liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said that shortly after 8am police were notified of a shooting at West Bay Street and Eton Avenue.

The victim is believed to live in the area and is his mid-20s.

“Police responded and information thus far suggest that the victim was entering his vehicle when a silver Juke that was parked adjacent to his vehicle, a male [exited] that vehicle and opened fire on the victim, hitting him multiple times," said CSP Skippings.

“The victim in his quest to evade the suspect ran onto West Bay Street where he collapsed and succumbed as a result of the injuries received. I want to say that the due diligence of the officers and members of the public have assisted in us recovering that vehicle thus far. It was recovered on Munnings Drive.”

Two people were in the vehicle parked next to the victim's car, with one exiting and opening fire. Officers appealed to members of the public to have seen anything, including seeing the Juke found later on Munnings Drive, to get in contact.

Asked if there was any heightened concerns with the murder taking place near hotels, CSP Skippings said the police are doing their job and had a warning for culprits.

She said: “We're always concerned where homicides happen - always concerned. Of course it is a touristic destination and in a touristic area and so there is some concerns for us but again, as I mentioned earlier, we're going to ensure that we beef up patrols in this particular area again to ensure this doesn't happen. I also want to say to those persons who committed this heinous act this morning. We will get you and we will get to you in the shortest possible time.”

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact CID at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-(TIPS)-8477.

Asked about The Bahamas ranking eighth in the InSight Crime 2022 Homicide Round-up, with 32 murders per 100,000 people, CSP Skippings said: "I think we're doing an excellent job. As a police department and as a community. Yes, we're concerned about where we are in the rankings but let's talk about our success rate. The good job that the men and women of the criminal investigations department are doing in resolving these particular incidents."