‘More must be done’ to stop school violence

“MORE must be done” to deal with violence in schools, said Bahamas Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson yesterday, following a stabbing at an Abaco high school this week.

Police reported on Wednesday that a 17-year-old student in Abaco was stabbed by another student of the same age while on the playing field.

After the stabbing, Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin said she asked officials to consider placing police officers at the school where the incident occurred.

Officers did not name the school where the stabbing took place, but said the incident happened around 10am on Tuesday. However, Mrs Wilson said it happened at SC Bootle High School in Coopers Town, Abaco.

She said: “What is very disturbing though is that the teachers were not informed by the principal or anyone from administration. They actually got the information from social media. These incidents are occurring too frequently in our schools. Although there is the school resource officers who are from the police force, more must be done.

“There needs to be metal detectors. We need to have other safety devices in the schools. These are recommendations that the Bahamas Union of Teachers has been giving to education officials for years and years and years.”

The union leader turned her attention to parents and their role in knowing their children’s activities.

She said: “Parents, I’m admonishing you to know who your children’s friends are. Talk to your children, play an active role in your child’s life - this is happening too much.

“I’ve been in communication with the police, with the acting district superintendent, and with the union representatives on the ground in Abaco and this is a matter that we will continue to watch closely.”