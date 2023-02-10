Two charged over separate deadly shootings

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO MEN were sent to prison on Friday after being accused in two separate deadly shootings in the nation’s capital last month.

Nehemiah Culmer, 26, represented by attorney Donna Major, faced Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on a charge of murder.

It is alleged that on January 6 in Nassau Village, shortly after 1pm, the accused with another male got out of a small Japanese vehicle outside the residence of Ishmael Forbes on Lawson Street. There, it is said, the suspects shot and killed the 26-year-old victim.

Due to the severity of the offence, Culmer was not required to enter a plea in court at that time. He was informed that the matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court by way of a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).

The accused was further told that as the magistrate lacked the jurisdiction to grant him bail he had the right to apply for it through the higher court.

Until bail is granted Culmer will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS).

Culmer is expected to be served his VBI on April 14.

The second man, Lawrence Russell, 47, faced Magistrate Shaka Serville on a separate murder charge.

It is alleged that around noon on January 26, Russell approached 43-year-old Theophilus Nairn, Jr, in the area of his residence on Johnson Road. There, it is said, the suspect shot Nairn multiple times resulting in his death. According to police, the suspect in this incident was known by the victim.

As this is an indictable offence Russell was also not required to enter a plea in court at this time and was told his matter would proceed to the higher court by way of a VBI.

The accused was also sent to BDCS until he is granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Russell’s VBI is due for service on May 17.