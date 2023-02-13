EDITORIAL: Has a decision been made or not?

SOMETIMES watching Bahamian politics is like a game of smoke and mirrors – you’re never entirely sure what is being said will come true.

Take, for example, the latest to-and-fro about the National Insurance Board (NIB).

Last week, the Minister of State with responsibility for NIB, Myles Laroda, told reports that a decision had been made on what the government would do about the fund – which has been headed towards depletion by 2028 if nothing is done about it.

Mr Laroda has been quite forthright about the need for action about NIB, and last week he was again saying that the fund is “on pace to lose around $70m plus this year, that’s about $6m a month”.

But he was clear that the “matter has been dealt with at Cabinet. We are at a decision. We have a little bit of cleaning up to do with regards to the decision that was made”.

Note, the past tense there – the decision that was made. Not still to be made.

Later in the week, press secretary Clint Watson was pressed for details amid reports that an increase in rates had been agreed. Mr Watson, it seemed, didn’t have the approval to talk about it yet but again noted that “a decision has been made”, referencing Mr Laroda’s comments.

Which brings us to Friday of last week, when Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis was asked during a visit to Eleuthera about the government decision.

He said that increasing the rate is “one of the options that we are looking at”.

Mr Davis continued: “We understand that we have to do something, and we are trying to identify exactly what to do, and increasing the rate is one of the options that we are looking at.”

If options are still being looked at, it does not sound like a decision has been made.

So has Mr Laroda gone too far in saying so? Has Mr Watson aired Mr Laroda’s comments further when they might not be accurate? Or is Mr Davis simply hesitant to confirm the decision, while keeping the ball in the air a little longer?

Looking at how the increase in rates for Bahamas Power & Light was handled, that too was something that was long delayed before Mr Davis made the announcement. Is that the same case here too? The decision made, but knowing its unpopularity, putting off the announcement as long as possible?

Time, of course, will tell – but time continues to tick for NIB, at the rate of $6m a month.

Government figures have talked of trying to find a creative solution before now, with a rate increase having been described as a “lazy” way of solving the problem.

The NIB can has been kicked down the road for too many years now, and now it is time to do something about it.

If a decision has been made, let’s hear what it is.

Good Samaritan

In this world where too often we hear of terrible stories, of crimes and murders, it can be easy to despair.

So when a positive story comes around, it is good to recognise those involved.

In the darkness of Eastern Road last week, a woman and her mother got a flat tyre. They called a mechanic but were left waiting, and waiting… and waiting.

Then came a Good Samaritan, a young man who pulled up and asked if they were ok. He offered to loan them a spare tyre – but no one had a jack. They thanked him and he went on his way.

Half an hour later and no mechanic – but then, the young man returned, jack in hand, and got them back on their way.

Posting on Facebook, the driver said: “You went out of your way to help us in a time when so many people don’t go out of their way to help others any more.”

One last note too – that Facebook post not only caught the heart of many who read it, but it also caught the attention of the young man who came to help.

Errol Knowles was that man – and the stranded motorists met him again to return the spare tyre, and to show him the gratitude and love prompted by his actions.

The world could use more Errols, but we’re glad he was in the right place when he was needed.