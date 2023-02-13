Search for two men after four shot in Tropical Gardens

Police are searching for two men responsible for shooting four people outside a residence in Tropical Gardens on Sunday night.

According to reports, shortly before 11pm, the two masked men, both of whom were armed with handguns, exited a small blue vehicle and shot the four men.

The victims were transported to hospital via EMS personnel and private vehicle, where one remains in serious condition. The others are in a stable condition.

Anyone with information that can assist police in locating the suspects involved in this incident, is asked to contact police at 911/919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2 or CRIMESTOPPERS @ 328-TIPS.