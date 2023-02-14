56-year-old man accused of sexually abusing 10-year-old

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 56-YEAR-OLD man was remanded to prison accused of sexually abusing a ten-year-old girl over the course of a year.

Ralph Hepburn stood before Senior Magistrate Derence A Rolle Davis on 15 counts of sexual assault. These charges include two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, one count of attempted unlawful sexual intercourse and 12 counts of indecent assault.

Between January 1 and February 2 in New Providence, it is alleged the accused had sexual intercourse with the child on two occasions.

It is further alleged that between December 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023, the accused attempted to have sex with the same minor.

From February 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023, Hepburn is accused of indecently assaulting the child on multiple occasions.

Due to the seriousness of the offences, the accused was not required to enter a plea yesterday. He was told that the matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Magistrate Rolle then informed the defendant that as he lacked the jurisdiction to grant Hepburn bail, he had the right to apply for it through the higher court.

Until that bail is granted, the accused will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Hepburn is expected to be served his VBI on April 18.