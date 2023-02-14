Shanty town residents seek sympathy from govt

By LETRE SWEETING
SHANTY town residents are calling on government to be sympathetic following the lifting of an injunction to legally allow officials to evict residents and tear down the unregulated communities throughout The Bahamas.
Residents of a shanty town off Joe Farrington Road spoke to The Tribune yesterday and voiced their concerns following a ruling by Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson on Friday at the conclusion of a legal battle filed in 2018.
A 15-year-old resident who is living in the shanty town said the daily stress of having to provide for her family coupled with the fear of now being evicted and having her home torn down is scary.
“It’s crazy,” the teen said. “(Her mother) doesn’t understand stuff and can’t go to work, so I have to go work and I don’t make much. And I have a brother too. My (brother) had to live with someone else because my mommy can’t feed him and I can’t feed him,” the girl said.
“We won’t have no place to live. I don’t have money to pay rent. I don’t even have a father. I don’t even know, man. I’m so scared,” she said.
“Even my homework has dropped. One time I used to make 3.0 (GPA), but now I’ve dropped all the way to 1.0. I was trying to look for jobs. I trying to go back up now. I have to go by people to get (an) internet connection to work,” the girl said.
Another shanty town resident, Julien Olibrice said she feels hurt that the situation has come to a point where there is no sympathy for persons who are just trying to live as best they can.
“I really feel bad about that. For me, I voted for this prime minister, I have six children, I don’t have a job. I am their daddy and their mommy. Sometimes, I have to send them to school and I don’t have any money. I am looking for a job everywhere, I can’t find no job,” she said.
“If they come (and demolish homes), where am I going to live with my kids? Why did I vote for them? They don’t want to give anybody a job, everybody here, where are they going to live?” Ms Olibrice said.
“Come on, man. We are Haitians, but what did we do bad? They don’t want to see us. Just talk with us, tell us what we have to do and we could do it,” she said.
A third resident who gave his name as Mr Francillon also expressed similar concerns.
“This situation is very hurtful, but I cannot stop the government. The government is the chief of the country. Whatever was decided, we accept it, but at least have some sympathy on our situation,” he said.
“If you want us to let go of everything in this road, it is going to affect many livelihoods. Is there any other way for us to live, like homes or anything, because we don’t mind paying rent,” Mr Francillon said.
Other residents said that as the government is in charge, they have no choice but to live with whatever is decided and whatever happens.
“I don’t have any problem with the government because they have the authority to do whatever they have to do. The government is a top force of the country. I don’t mind leaving if the government has a proper place to put us. I don’t mind paying rent,” a resident named Mr Vladimy said.
“Not only in this shanty town, but in all of them, some of us have work permits, but not even one job we can receive. They are in charge, but just give us a chance,” resident Arold Domer added.
Shanty towns across the country are predominantly populated with Haitian migrants and Bahamians of Haitian descent. Activists have said many residents of these impoverished, unregulated communities are in the country legally.
These concerns come as gang violence and protests in Haiti are at an all-time high, which prompted Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis last month to order an immediate involuntary departure from Haiti of all diplomatic personnel or as soon as security conditions permit, as a temporary measure, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Then on Saturday, two Haitian nationals filed a complaint against the Department of Immigration (DOI) after they were beaten by men dressed as immigration officers this weekend at a barbershop in the Bacardi Road area.
After videos circulating on social media depicting two men being beaten by men dressed as immigration officers in an establishment, the DOI assistant director said they do not condone abuse of any kind and there is an “ongoing investigation” taking place concerning the matter.
Comments
GodSpeed 6 hours, 42 minutes ago
These people are a problem. SIX KIDS?? in 2023?? Seriously? You say you have no problem paying rent then why did you live in a shanty town? You expect free money, a job and land to squat on from the government of a country of which you are not a citizen? Get them all the hell out of here, every last one. This country is going to be destroyed by these people if you are not stern with them, mark my words, they have no brains whatsoever.
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 39 minutes ago
They were wrong to build those shanty towns they broke the laws of the Bahamas , they had plenty time to prepare to move they can not expect the Government to build homes for them
Flyingfish 6 hours, 33 minutes ago
It's the governments responsibility that its citizens can access good housing. So the government should work to find her family a home once they apply for one. However it doesn't excuse the nature of these developments. The shanty towns cannot remain and should have never been allowed to be put up.
Seeing she's only 15, most likely she was born here and should be entitled to citizenship at age 18 so her and her family are at no risk of deportation. It is a shame she has to work so hard just to make ends meet. However, there are explicit things that must be done to ensure a higher standard is kept so it must go ahead.
We can only build so many houses for so many people who can't provide for themselves. Its not about sympathy, its about the reality that lenience and slackness of standard only make things worse in THIS SITUATION. It continues not, end the problem
Because their are thousand of people who will say why not me, I can break the law too and we don't have the resources to give housing, schooling and most importantly healthcare. Unfortunately, individuals who end up in these situation don't understand is the last thing you should be having is children, let alone 4,5 & 6
PMH has no beds, schools are overcapacity, housing as the situation is, in short supply. If you have the right to be here then you stay, if you don't you go. Sympathy can be given but it will only lead to death and more suffering.
ExposedU2C 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
ZZZZZZzzzzz.....
Flyingfish 6 hours, 9 minutes ago
Good Night
K4C 5 hours, 55 minutes ago
I have six children
I'd say you have a real problem,
DonAnthony 5 hours, 18 minutes ago
Man this is rough. These are humans. I hope government assists these persons in finding shelter and treats them with the dignity they deserve.
GodSpeed 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
Why the government? You care so much you give them money. They'll make more kids for you to take care of.
birdiestrachan 4 hours, 35 minutes ago
Donanthony there is crown land in long Island will it be good to give the Haitians land there ? you want the government to find shelter for the Hatian why does this apply to them what about Bahamians can they expect the same
AnObserver 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
Bulldoze all of these death traps, and pass out condoms.
mandela 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
I feel as though if I a desendant of the Bahamaland have to go out and struggle to pave my way which includes but is not limited to, pay for my living, pay elect, water, live in a legal boundary of land, have proper sanitation, and build on land that is owned by me. If I have to go thru this f$$k to live comfortable, why should any forigner and illegal get all this for free? F$$K that.
