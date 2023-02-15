Lincoln Bain arrested during protest at Baha Mar

Photo Gallery
Scenes from the protest
Photos: Moise Amisial
COALITION of Independents leader Lincoln Bain was arrested by police Wednesday morning after he and a group of supporters protested at Baha Mar ahead of CARICOM meetings.
Mr Bain and a small group of protestors gathered outside the resort’s convention center in protest of what they see as the country’s immigration “crisis”.
Mr Bain, who was flanked by supporters, said in a Facebook live video that he had been asked to leave the property but he said he told police he was a “paying guest”.
At that point several police officers approached him and told Mr Bain and the group they had to leave. As one officer pulled Mr Bain away, some in the crowd shouted “What are you arresting him for?”
Mr Bain and a few other people were taken away from the property in police cars.
At one point, an officer took away the cell phone of a Tribune reporter who was taking photos of the scene. The cell phone was later returned.
Baha Mar is under heavy police presence as CARICOM meetings are expected to begin Thursday and Friday.
An opening ceremony for CARICOM will be held at Atlantis resort on Wednesday night.
Comments
Sickened 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
Did he make lunch reservations? Was he going to Starbucks to get a coffee? Surely the whole property is not closed to Bahamians?
Sickened 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
Is that the same inspector that always arrests Bain?
TalRussell 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
Seriously, when tooks like the colony's "Riot Security Forces" have showed up at the Chinese mega-Cable Beach Resort property in full military character to target for arrest of a lone Comrade Lincoln Bain.
Tooks place in a colony where it grows daily problematic for a "native" to find a business that will actually welcomes cash in exchange groceries, goods, medicines and services.
Sufficient make Comrade Jesus go - Jesus. ---- Well, yes, the scripture is there to back up such a claim, ---- Yes?
DonAnthony 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
I don’t believe or support 5% of what Lincoln Bain believes in but I am very grateful for him. He is offering a tremendous service to the nation by challenging the status quo and trying to hold the government accountable to the people.
TalRussell 16 minutes ago
@Comrade DonAnthony, the most significant difference between Comrades Lincoln Bain and Branville McCartney - shows that Lincoln's "political hunger roots" can be traced to slaves. --- Does cause you to freeze to think, ---- Yes?
ThisIsOurs 7 minutes ago
I dont like his tactics but if he "was" a paying guest this is really bad. It would mean the police are being used as the strongarm of the state.
TalRussell 2 minutes ago
@Comrade ThisIsOurs, no telling' what all kind intelligence them imported cameras affixed atop them "also imported Coconut Trees" might actually be capturing, ---- Yes?
