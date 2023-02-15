Lincoln Bain arrested during protest at Baha Mar

COALITION of Independents leader Lincoln Bain was arrested by police Wednesday morning after he and a group of supporters protested at Baha Mar ahead of CARICOM meetings.

Mr Bain and a small group of protestors gathered outside the resort’s convention center in protest of what they see as the country’s immigration “crisis”.

Mr Bain, who was flanked by supporters, said in a Facebook live video that he had been asked to leave the property but he said he told police he was a “paying guest”.

At that point several police officers approached him and told Mr Bain and the group they had to leave. As one officer pulled Mr Bain away, some in the crowd shouted “What are you arresting him for?”

Mr Bain and a few other people were taken away from the property in police cars.

At one point, an officer took away the cell phone of a Tribune reporter who was taking photos of the scene. The cell phone was later returned.

Baha Mar is under heavy police presence as CARICOM meetings are expected to begin Thursday and Friday.

An opening ceremony for CARICOM will be held at Atlantis resort on Wednesday night.