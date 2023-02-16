PM kicks off CARICOM meetings

By Leandra Rolle

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis last night called on Caribbean leaders to “seize the opportunity” to collaborate to make progress in areas of concern facing the region.

Mr Davis, who is also the chairman of CARICOM, told government heads at the official opening ceremony of the 44th CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting: “We have learned that inaction has its own costs and consequences.”

The three-day CARICOM event began yesterday and ends on Friday.

Dozens of Caribbean leaders and top officials from the US and Canada, including John Kerry, the former presidential candidate who now serves as the US special presidential envoy for climate and Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, are in the country to attend the high-level meeting.

Many of them were present at last night’s opening ceremony at Atlantis resort and some even brought remarks - among them was newly elected Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew and CARICOM Secretary General Dr Carla Barnett.

Dr Barnett said this year’s meeting was particularly special because CARICOM was celebrating its 50th anniversary of the community this year, which happens to coincide with The Bahamas’ 50th independence anniversary.

She said: “This is the year when we commemorate the vision we created, the courage had, and the legacy left by those who went before us. It is the year when we renew or commitment to the community and enrich this unique legacy for those who will follow us.”

“This meeting provides us with an opportunity to make long lasting decisions for our peoples for the next 50 years and beyond.”

THE BIG QUESTION What actions would you like to see as a result of this week’s CARICOM meeting? http://bit.ly/3Yx...

The high-level meetings will include discussions on climate change, irregular migration, assistance for Haiti and food and energy security.

Last night, Mr Davis repeated that the crisis in Haiti required urgent attention and said it was his hope that all can come to an agreement on what action needs to be taken to stabilise Haiti.

“The turmoil and suffering there continue to worsen,” he said. “As a near neighbour, The Bahamas is under great strain, and many other countries in our region are also heavily impacted.”

“We will all benefit if Haiti is again a fully-functioning state.”

“We should learn from the failures of past efforts to help, rather than use those disappointments as an excuse for inaction. I pray that we can agree a series of concrete steps to help move towards a solution for the Haitian people, and the region as a whole.”

He also addressed the issue of climate change and reminded government heads of its threat to the region.

“Even though we in the CARICOM region are especially vulnerable to the rising sea levels and temperatures, erosion of our coastal communities, and hurricanes which are more frequent and more intense, by working together, we show that we are not powerless,” he added.

“I have no doubt that in joining our voices last year to present an agreed position at COP27, we helped to influence the shift in position relating to ‘Loss and Damage’ arising from the impact of climate change.”

“There is also genius amongst us. The Bridgetown Initiative, which proposes reforms to the Global Financial Architecture, is a shining example of how this region has much to contribute to solving critical international issues.”

The prime minister also highlighted the issue of gun smuggling and human trafficking, while calling on the Caribbean community to join hands to crack down on these illegal activities.

“Let us seize the opportunity provided by this meeting, to make concrete progress in each of these areas,” he added.

“We must remain alive to the possibilities.”

Mr Davis also reminded leaders that they were stronger when they worked together to achieve a common goal.

He added: “Whether the issues are old or new, in order to make lasting progress, we must address and promote our narrow national self-interests firmly within the framework of the interests of us all.”

“None of us will be safe until we are all safe. None of us will develop sustainably or securely, if we leave our neighbours behind.”

“None of us will truly prosper if our resources are forever taxed by the poverty and instability of those nearby. Going it alone will not work.”