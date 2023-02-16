Western Air flight makes emergency return to LPIA

A WESTERN Air flight had to make an emergency return shortly after takeoff from Lynden Pindling International Airport yesterday morning after the pilot observed that the landing gear had not fully retracted.

The incident happened around 7am yesterday morning on Western Air’s flight 701 which was scheduled to land in Freeport, Grand Bahama. Thirty-two passengers and a flight crew of three successfully landed without further incident and no reported injuries.

One of the passengers on board the aircraft was Kwasi Thompson, East Grand Bahama MP.

In an interview with this newspaper yesterday, Mr Thompson said he is grateful to have been kept safe despite what transpired.

“We took off pretty normal, but it was shortly after takeoff that we heard a loud, well not loud, but a continuous noise which was unusual,” he told this newspaper yesterday.

“It didn’t appear that the landing gear was going in properly. So, the pilot came on the system and said that the landing gear was not going in and that he would have to turn around and come back to the airport.”

He continued: “Things seem pretty normal, he (the pilot) made the turn to come back, but I think when people started to get a little concerned was when we took several times to land or several attempts to land.”

Other passengers, said Mr Thompson, began to pray as they were afraid.

“The stewardess came with a very loud voice and said 'Emergency, emergency. Put your heads down and keep your heads down,’” he said.

“I think then you know people got very, very concerned that something may happen.”

He also thanked God and the flight crew for keeping everyone on board safe.

In a video widely circulated on social media, passengers onboard the flight are heard clapping and screaming cheers of joy as the aircraft finally landed back at LPIA.

In a press statement yesterday, Western Air confirmed that the flight landed safely after “visual confirmation of gear position”.

The statement read: “This morning (Thursday) on flight 701, after takeoff, the captain received an indication that his nose landing gears did not fully retract.

“After completing their climbing sequence and appropriate checks, they performed a few low approaches to allow for a visual inspection from the tower (and team members on the ground) to confirm the position of their landing gears.

“Once they indicated the landing gear appeared to be down and locked, they landed safely.”

The company noted that as a measure of precaution and procedures, the flight attendants prepared passengers in a “brace position”.

“The aircraft landed safely and as reported the passengers and crew are well,” Western Air said.

“The majority of the passengers opted to proceed on the next flight to Freeport. We are grateful for the professionalism the crew demonstrated in following their procedures and we are thankful to our passengers.”

Western Air said the maintenance team will be completing its inspection and review to determine the reason for the incident.