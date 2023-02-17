Businessman George Myers dies age 83

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

BUSINESSMAN, restauranteur, and tourism mogul George Myers died peacefully at his home on Thursday at the age of 83.

Mr Myers, originally from Jamaica, relocated to The Bahamas in 1963 where he later devoted his life to hospitality for over 40 years.

He began his career at the Nassau Beach Hotel moving through the ranks from bar manager to general manager and vice president by 1967. He then became the president of Resorts International where he played a major role in the development of Paradise Island.

As a major contributor to shaping the nation’s tourism industry, Mr Myers developed and founded the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board; The Paradise Island Tourism Development Association and was a primary force behind the Caribbean Travel marketplace.

He also served as president of The Caribbean Hotel Association and The Bahamas Hotel Association.

On Friday, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis offered condolences to Mr Myers’ family on behalf of the government.

“Mr Myers’ impact on the tourism industry cannot be overstated,” Mr Davis said in a statement. “He played a major role in developing Paradise Island into one of the premier tourist destinations in our country. His dedication and hard work contributed significantly to the growth of our economy and his legacy will be felt for generations to come.”

Mr Myers created the Myers Group of Companies in 1992 and for over 30 years, he managed some of The Bahamas’ leading hotel properties under his resort management company.

Later, the Myers Group of Companies expanded to operate the world’s leading fast-food franchises in The Bahamas. These include KFC, Dunkin Donuts, Quizno’s, Burger King, and Pizza Hut along with Anthony’s Bar & Grill and Luciano’s restaurant.

In a press release on Friday, the Myers Group of Companies described him as someone who believed in people.

The statement read: “George Myers believed in people and the power of a team as the key element to success.

“He inspired, taught, trained, guided, and gave opportunity to so many that have had the honour of working with him. He has developed and nurtured the careers of others and has left behind a devoted and loyal team to continue his vision.”

The businessman accomplished “huge success” throughout his life as he was awarded the Caribbean’s “Hotelier of The Year” by the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA); the “Hotelier of The Year” by the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA); the government’s “Silver Jubilee Award” in 1998 and “The Sir Clement Maynard Lifetime Achievement Award” in 2006.

He was most recently awarded the country’s highest honour, the “Order of The Bahamas” in 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, stepdaughter, Sarah, sister-in-law, nephew and nieces, other loved ones, friends, and devoted colleagues.