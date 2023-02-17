Man jailed for having loaded gun in his car

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday after he admitted to having a loaded gun in his car as he took his niece to the airport.

Andre Lewis, 41, and two others, all represented by attorney Tamara Taylor-Storr stood before Magistrate Kendra Kelly. There they faced a shared charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

On February 14 while Mr Lewis was driving his Blue Subura G4 to take his niece to the airport, officers stopped him near Gibbs Corner. A search of his vehicle then uncovered a black Austria Glock pistol with the serial number erased. This confiscated weapon is said to have had 11 unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition in its magazine.

In a subsequent police interview Mr Lewis admitted to sole ownership of the gun and that his cousin and niece were only in the car with him.

In court Mr Lewis pleaded guilty to the offence while his two co-defendants pleaded not guilty. The charges against the other defendants were officially withdrawn.

Prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom then revealed that the remaining defendant had prior convictions but none of a similar nature.

Ms Taylor-Storr stated that her client is gainfully employed as a diver and carpenter. In addition to stating that Lewis is a father of two and that he is remorseful for his actions, the attorney said that “all is not lost” for him and implored the court for leniency.

Magistrate Kelly went on to admonish Lewis for driving around Nassau with a gun in the company of his younger relatives. She said that every day young men and women are being “slaughtered” by gun violence.

The magistrate sentenced Lewis to two years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services for both charges to be served concurrently.

Before being taken into custody the accused was informed of his right to appeal sentencing within seven days.