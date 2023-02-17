Man on release for armed robbery caught second time with firearm, denied bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was denied bail yesterday after being accused of having a loaded gun while on release for pending armed robbery and firearm charges.

Lusconder Jean, 21, and Pedro Knowles, 22, faced Magistrate Samuel McKinney on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition. Jean faced an additional charge of possession of ammunition.

The two men are accused of being found a black Taurus 9mm pistol on February 13 in New Providence. At the time of their arrest it is alleged that the defendants were also found with 12 unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Then on February 14 Jean is further accused of having a single additional round of 9mm ammunition.

In court, the defendants both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution objected to Jean’s bail application citing that he was on bail for a pending armed robbery charge at the time of the offence. It was also pointed out that Jean had an ongoing firearm charge in the same court from October of last year.

Magistrate McKinney said that Jean’s bail had been denied given the likelihood that he would reoffend if it was granted. However he was informed of his right to reapply for bail through the Supreme Court.

Knowles was granted bail at $7,500. He is expected to sign in at the Grove Police Station every Wednesday and Friday by 6pm.

Their trial is set to begin on March 16.